Two arrested after police say they found stolen police issue handgun

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A traffic stop in Vigo County lands two people behind bars after officers say they found a stolen police issue handgun.

It happened Friday just before 1:00 on U.S. 40 near Hunt Street.

Police say they stopped a car being driven by 35-year-old Terre Haute resident Lorenzo Harris.

They say Harris was driving 63 mph in a 40 mph zone.

When police approached the car, they claim they could smell possible burnt marijuana.

After searching the car they troopers say they found a stolen handgun in the passenger's purse.

That passenger was identified as 37-year-old Sasha Batson, of Terre Haute.

The Glock .40 caliber handgun was reported stolen last year and had the same serial number of a handgun that belonged to the Indianapolis Metro Police Department.

Police believe the gun was stolen from a retired Indianapolis police officer's car that was staying at a local hotel last year.

Both Harris and Baston were arrested,

Harris is facing charges of possession of a handgun without a permit, possession of stolen property, operating while intoxicated, and various traffic violations.

Baston was charged with possession of a handgun without a permit.

Both are in the Vigo County Jail.