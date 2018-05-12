Two arrested after chase ends in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are facing charges after a chase in Parke County.

It happened Saturday just north of Rockville.

The Parke County Sheriff's Office said they received information regarding possible burglary suspects traveling from Lebanon, Indiana to Terre Haute in a blue SUV.

Police located the vehicle on U.S. 41.

Officials said they attempted to pull the SUV over, but the driver did not stop, causing a 17 mile chase with police through Parke County.

Police identified the driver as Robert Hetterscheidt, 40, Lebanon.

Officials said the chase ended in a cornfield on New Discovery Road.

Police said Hetterscheidt was arrested for Resisting Law Enforcement, along with HTV and Reckless Driving. Officials said Hetterscheidt is also a habitual traffic violator.

Police discovered the passenger, Lindsey Glazner, 31, Terre Haute, had two active warrants out of Vigo County. She was also arrested and faces charges of False Informing and Assisting a Criminal.

Officials said Lebanon Police Department retrieved the SUV to process what could be items the couple stole in Boone County.