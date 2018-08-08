Two Terre Haute bridges set to close for road projects

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two bridges that span Thompson Ditch will be closed later this month.

The Vigo County Engineer's Office announced the projects at Tuesday morning's meeting.

The bridge on Poplar Street will close on August 20th.

That closure should last about two months.

They also plan to close the bridge over Wallace Avenue on August 13th.

That bridge could be closed through the end of the year.