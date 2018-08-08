TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two bridges that span Thompson Ditch will be closed later this month.
The Vigo County Engineer's Office announced the projects at Tuesday morning's meeting.
The bridge on Poplar Street will close on August 20th.
That closure should last about two months.
They also plan to close the bridge over Wallace Avenue on August 13th.
That bridge could be closed through the end of the year.
Related Content
- Two Terre Haute bridges set to close for road projects
- Completion timeframe set for McDaniel Road bridge
- Major repaving project coming to Terre Haute
- Terre Haute movie premiere set for April
- Services set for Terre Haute firefighter
- Terre Haute department store closing up shop
- Terre Haute street closed for emergency repairs
- Busy Terre Haute intersection closed until Thursday
- Road closure in Terre Haute starts Monday
- Fork in the Road: Taste Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...