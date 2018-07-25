Clear

Turning the page on a community-driven future

Local libraries change and grow with their communities.

Posted: Jul. 24, 2018 3:15 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local libraries change and grow with their communities.

Vigo County wants community input as it plans for the future. Time is running out to make your voice heard. There's an online survey out right now. The survey closes on Friday.

Your answers will help the library develop its 2019-2021 strategic plan. Library leaders will use the responses to ensure they’re addressing issues and opportunities for the community.

Library Public Relations Manager, Elizabeth Scamihorn, said about 700 people have taken the survey so far. Now, they’re targeting people who don’t use the library, or who have never been to the library. “The great thing about libraries is they take their own shape in each community. So, when we hear from community members about what they want in their library, we’re able to accommodate that. So, every library in each community may look a little different because the direct response to community needs,” said Scamihorn.

You can take the survey here. 

