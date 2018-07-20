VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction is set to begin on Monday on the project to turn the Lyford Y into a T.
That's weather permitting, according to INDOT.
One leg within the current Y intersection will be closed starting Monday and then will remain closed through August 8th.
Traffic will be controlled through the intersection with a temporary traffic signal.
Detour signs will also be posted.
The existing triangular intersection will be reconstructed to a T with an all-way stop.
Officials say the goal is to increase safety at the busy intersection.
White Construction was awarded the project for $1.49 million.
Crews hope to have the project wrapped up by the end of September.
Related Content
- Turning the Y to a T: Lyford project to start on Monday
- INDOT holding open house for upcoming project on 'Lyford Y'
- Dangerous Lyford "Y" intersection set to change
- 24 hour emergency boil order in Lyford
- Lyford Water Works issues boil order
- Clinton water project begins Monday
- Slick start to Monday morning
- U.S. 41 back open in Lyford after transformer fire
- Wednesday evening house fire in Lyford under investigation
- Residents learn more about proposed changes to Lyford Y