Turning the Y to a T: Lyford project to start on Monday

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Construction is set to begin on Monday on the project to turn the Lyford Y into a T.

Scroll for more content...

That's weather permitting, according to INDOT.

One leg within the current Y intersection will be closed starting Monday and then will remain closed through August 8th.

Traffic will be controlled through the intersection with a temporary traffic signal.

Detour signs will also be posted.

The existing triangular intersection will be reconstructed to a T with an all-way stop.

Officials say the goal is to increase safety at the busy intersection.

White Construction was awarded the project for $1.49 million.

Crews hope to have the project wrapped up by the end of September.