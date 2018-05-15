Turning on the Air Conditioner After Winter

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With record or near record heat over the last couple of days many Wabash Valley residents are turning on their air conditioners.

"Friday it really hit hard and our guys have really run this weekend it's just been call after call after call the phone just keeps on ringing," Ed Utterback with Paitson Bros. Heating and Air Conditioning says.

Area heating and cooling technicians say they have been extremely busy over the last few days. The warm weather may make you want to turn the AC on but experts say to check inside your home first.

"If they've rearanged furtniture in the winter or they've covered up a return air duct or done something like that it's important to make sure those openings are clear and not obstructed," Utterback says.

Along with making sure the interior of your home is ready for air conditioning, experts say to check the unit outside as well.

"When you cut your grass turn you mower so that you direct the clippings away from the unit something that's important is that a lot of houses the clothes dryer is close by and as they exhaust lint out of the dryer it's impacted on the air conditioner and that shuts the air flow off," Utterback says.

They say if you have an issue to call your heating and cooling provider. Technicians say sometimes the problem can be really obvious.

"People will cover their air conditioners in the winter and then forget to uncover them when they turn the air conditioner on. When that happens a lot of them have pressure switches and those pressure switches will trip and shut the system down," Utterback says.