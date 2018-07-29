Tuning in success with experience in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -Terre Haute has a lot of media history.
The landscape has changed over the years. A man who played a part in local radio is sharing is journey.
Dale turner is author of "Turner's Big Radio and Record Adventure."
He started working at WTHI Radio in the 1970's. He quickly became the first AM country morning DJ and Program Director.
Turner also spent 15 years with RCA Records, helping represent major names in country music.
He talks about all of his experience in-depth in his book.
“It’s been a wonderful blessing all these years to earn a living in music, either playing the music, or promoting the music,” said Turner. He told News 10 his time in the Wabash Valley was key to his career development.
You can get a copy of the book. Check out Turner's website.
