WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is moving to rescind Obama-era guidance that encouraged schools to take a person’s race into account to encourage diversity in admissions, an administration official said Tuesday.
The shift would give schools and universities the federal government’s blessing to take a race-neutral approach to the students they consider for admission.
A formal announcement was expected later Tuesday from the Justice and Education departments, according to the official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan had not yet been disclosed.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the move.
Related Content
- Trump to rescind Obama-era guidance on affirmative action
- Secret Obama-era permit let Iran convert funds to dollars
- Vincennes elementary schools getting new guidance counselors.
- Fun at the action track
- New era kicks off at Indiana State University
- Trump, May, Obamas not on guest list for royal wedding
- Widow's powerful message inspires call to action
- Racer is critically injured at Action Track
- End of an era: Toys R Us is going the way of stickball
- The end of an era: Toys R' Us locks its doors for the last time