Troubled Illinois nursing home announces interim administrator

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley nursing home has announced an interim administrator.
Penny Eckel has been chosen as the temporary administrator for the north campus of United Methodist Village.
The position was vacated when former CEO Paula McKnight resigned last month.
United Methodist Village came under fire in June when their employees did not receive paychecks.
The facility has been under investigation by the Illinois Department of Public Health. That investigation is ongoing.
In July, the facility was reported to owe the City of Lawrenceville $56,000 on its water bill.
