Trinity Lutheran church plants community orchard to share fruit with neighbors

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Planting seeds for future fruit trees. All to give back to the local community.

Scroll for more content...

That's what the Trinity Lutheran church in Terre Haute did Sunday.

The group is creating a community orchard, which means anyone can come and pick fruit from the trees.

One planter says it's all about doing the right thing for your neighbors.

"It's a way for us to give back to the community. We've been in the community for many years, and we see it as a way to can bring the community in to us, so that we can engage," said James Rodenberger, church member.

Trinity Lutheran has extra land just outside of their building.

They thought planting a community orchard would be a great use of the sapce.

The group is looking forward to seeing the orchard bloom.