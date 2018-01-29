wx_icon Terre Haute 34°

Jury selection underway for Terre Haute murder case

Jury selection has started for a murder trial in Terre Haute.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2018 4:25 AM
Updated: Jan. 29, 2018 11:23 AM

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Jury selection is underway for a murder case in Terre Haute.

The suspect is Buddy Ellinger Junior.

Police say Ellinger killed Thomas Fuller the Third in 2016. That's after police found Fuller shot to death at the Greenwood Manor Apartments.

Ellinger was arrested during a police stand-off in August 2016. The stand-off with the Terre Haute Police Department's Special Response Team lasted several hours.

Right now the court is trying to select a jury. We're told this trial is expected to last through Friday.

Monday morning in court our News 10 crew noticed Ellinger showed no emotion. That was as the State listed off several people that plan to testify this week.

News 10 will be in the courtroom for Ellinger's trial. We’ll keep you updated what happens inside the courtroom.

