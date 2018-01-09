Trial for Terre Haute man accused of murder looks to begin later this month

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - All signs are pointing to a Vigo County man standing trial later this month on murder charges.

The judge presiding over the case of Buddy Ellinger Jr. has summoned 75 prospective jurors for the case.

The trial date of January 29th was confirmed by both sides.

The charges stem from the death of Thomas Fuller III.

He was murdered in June at the Greenwood Manor Apartments.

Police eventually tracked down Ellinger to a home on Barbour Avenue where Ellinger allegedly had a standoff with the officers.