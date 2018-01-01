Trial for 2016 murder suspect starting Monday in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect in connection to a 2016 murder in Terre Haute is set to go to trial Monday.

We were told by the court Friday morning that Buddy Ellinger, Jr. will begin his trial next week.

You'll remember that Ellinger was arrested during a stand-off with police. He was named a suspect in-connection with a homicide.

Police found Thomas Fuller III shot to death at Greenwood Manor Apartments.

News 10 plans to be in the courtroom for Ellinger's trial starting Monday until the jury reaches a verdict.