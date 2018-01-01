wx_icon Terre Haute 45°

wx_icon Robinson 46°

wx_icon Zionsville 45°

wx_icon Rockville 45°

wx_icon Casey 46°

wx_icon Brazil 45°

wx_icon Marshall 45°

Clear

Trial for 2016 murder suspect starting Monday in Vigo County

A suspect in connection to a 2016 murder in Terre Haute is set to go to trial Monday.

Posted: Jan. 26, 2018 2:04 PM
Updated: Jan. 26, 2018 2:04 PM

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A suspect in connection to a 2016 murder in Terre Haute is set to go to trial Monday.

Scroll for more content...

We were told by the court Friday morning that Buddy Ellinger, Jr. will begin his trial next week.

You'll remember that Ellinger was arrested during a stand-off with police. He was named a suspect in-connection with a homicide.

Police found Thomas Fuller III shot to death at Greenwood Manor Apartments.

News 10 plans to be in the courtroom for Ellinger's trial starting Monday until the jury reaches a verdict.

Article Comments

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It