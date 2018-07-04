Trial date set for man charged with possession of child porn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A jury trial is set for a 21-year-old man facing 14-felonies.

Scroll for more content...

In March, police arrested Jacob Sparks.

According to police, Sparks was downloading child pornography. They also say they found several videos in his home involving children under the age of 12.

He's facing four child exploitation and 10 possession of child pornography charges.

On Monday, he returned to court.

A judge set his trial date for October 2nd.

His bond remains at $50,000 with no 10 percent allowed.