TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A jury trial is set for a 21-year-old man facing 14-felonies.
Scroll for more content...
In March, police arrested Jacob Sparks.
According to police, Sparks was downloading child pornography. They also say they found several videos in his home involving children under the age of 12.
He's facing four child exploitation and 10 possession of child pornography charges.
On Monday, he returned to court.
A judge set his trial date for October 2nd.
His bond remains at $50,000 with no 10 percent allowed.
Related Content
- Trial date set for man charged with possession of child porn
- Trial date set for Terre Haute man accused of child molesting crimes
- Lawrence County man arrested, alleged to have possession of child porn
- New trial date for man arrested on murder charge
- Terre Haute man booked on child porn charges
- Judge sets new trial date for woman charged in Matt Luecking's murder
- New trial date set for Vigo County man accused of murder
- Man accused of killing volunteer firefighter in crash has trial date set
- Trial date set for man arrested for October shooting in Terre Haute
- Trial date set for man arrested in connection to five arsons