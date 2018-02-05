Trial date set for former Illinois AAU coach accused of sexual misconduct

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A judge has set a trial date for a former Illinois AAU basketball coach.

Barry Wolfe faces 55 counts involving two of his former players; the most serious charges are criminal sexual assault.

Wolfe will stand trial on June 19. The Coles County State's Attorney, Brian Bower, has two separate cases against Wolfe.

Bower chose to file charges based on allegations from two alleged victims.

The Coles County Sheriff's Office arrested Wolfe back in October of last year. He's the former coach of the Central Illinois Storm basketball team.

This AAU basketball team played teams from around Illinois and the country.

Wolfe's defense attorney says he doesn't have all of the evidence from the state in this case. That's partly because the evidence comes from out-of-state.

"From the bond hearing, you heard testimony that conduct occurred within Coles County,” Bower said. “Conduct occurred in other counties, and conduct occurred outside of the state."

Wolfe will be back in court on April 19. That's when the defense hopes to have all of the evidence in this case.

That's also when the state will choose which victim's case it will try first.