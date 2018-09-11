Trial date set for a federal lawsuit involving the Vigo County Jail

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - News 10 has learned a federal judge has set a trial date for the lawsuit involving the Vigo County Jail.
It's happening on April 15th of next year at the federal courthouse in Terre Haute.
An inmate filed the lawsuit, citing poor conditions at the jail.
LINK | COURT DOCUMENTS
The lawsuit names several Vigo County leaders.
We will continue to follow this developing story and bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.
