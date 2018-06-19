Clear

Trial date set for Kenneth R. Pitts Jr in Anita Oswald case

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 11:09 AM
Updated: Jun. 19, 2018 1:17 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Kenneth R. Pitts Jr is facing murder charges in connection to the death of Alice "Anita" Oswald along with arson charges.

Pitts had two cases pending when he left the Wabash Valley was arrested last month at a campground in Nevada.

Judge Michael Lewis appointed Matthew Daley as defense attorney and set a trial date of December 10th along with additional hearing dates of Aug. 30 and Oct. 11.

