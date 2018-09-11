Clear
Tree safety: what you can do right now.

Many of us like to see the leaves changing, but when they do, take a look at your trees.

Posted: Sep. 11, 2018 4:34 PM
Posted By: Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Cooler temperatures and changing leaves can only mean one thing...

Fall is just around the corner.

But as you're taking in the beauty, you may want to take a closer look around the yard.

"If people have a tree that they've been questioning all summer long, it's probably a good idea to go ahead and get it safely up before winter hits. You got a big winter storm that comes through and you lose your power, never fun for anyone."

Kevin McGill owns Split Limb Tree Service here in Vigo County.

He says now is the time to take a look at your trees because these next few months are when he sees the most trees fall.

He also says as things get solder, everything takes a little longer to do.

"I would say probably the winter months. It can be a hard time for us, because if one storm hits, it's cold, it's harder to get equipment out, get warmed up."

So, what are some of the simple things to look for?

"Any obvious sign, you've got a dead limb on a tree that looks pretty healthy, if you've got a dead tree. Like I said, something you've been worried about all year long."

If there's something you're questioning in your yard, McGill says it's best to get it looked at now.

"Keep a good eye on your landscape, your trees, make it a point to take a look at things that could be potentially dangerous, something that's gonna potentially saves you down the road."

And McGill says, if there's an emergency, leave the work to the professionals.

"If you do experience some kind of power outage, or damage, stay away from it, give duke energy a call, they're the experts when it comes to that. Stay as safe as possible, stay away from it."

And by following these steps, you can be ready for the next season mother nature brings to the valley.

Split Limb Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/splitlimbtree/

