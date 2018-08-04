Treat yourself on Miracle Treat Day

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Making a difference never tasted so good!
Thursday is Miracle Treat Day at Dairy Queen locations across the country.
At least $1 from each Blizzard sold goes to a Children's Miracle Network hospital.
The fundraising tradition has been going strong for 13 years.
To quote a fictional parks department employee..."treat yourself"...and help make miracles for children in need.
