Travelers urged to prepare for high travel numbers this Memorial Day weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Even though the first day of summer isn’t officially until the end of June. Many treat memorial day weekend as the beginning.

That's why travel agencies are predicting next weekend to see record-setting travel numbers. According to AAA, more than 41 million Americans are expected to travel Memorial Day weekend.

It's a weekend that continues to be on the rise with nearly five percent more compared to last year. That covers those traveling by planes, automobiles, and trains.

There is one factor that has worried many when it comes to travel. That's gas prices.

According to GasBuddy.com, gas prices are now the highest they've been since twenty fourteen and we still haven't hit the Memorial Day weekend mark, but that isn’t stopping people from hitting the road.

Many say it’s not high enough to keep them from celebrating with friends and family. Including for driver Joshua Miller who has plans to travel to Ohio.

"The gas price always goes up like it does every year you know during these busy time of the holidays. But at the same time it’s just being safe and having a good travel," said Miller.

AAA also predicts that Orlando, Seattle, and Honolulu will see the highest amount of travel this coming weekend.

If you or loved ones are traveling for the holiday you're urged to take your time. With the increase of drivers on the road also increases the chances of traffic accidents.