Trash becomes treasure for Replay the Runway

It's where a different type of couture takes over the runway.

Posted: Aug. 25, 2018 10:20 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Preps to reduce, reuse and recycle all came down to one moment on Saturday!

That's as models replayed the runway in Terre Haute.

It's part of ReThink Inc.'s Fashion Show Fundraiser. It's where a different type of couture takes over the runway.

Members created looks out of trash and reusable items.

Local celebrities helped show off the finished products.

Organizers said they wanted to bring awareness to the Carbon footprints we leave behind.

"The bottom line is our youth needs us to pay attention to what we are doing," said Veronica Denny, ReThink Board Member, "We're using up our resources at huge amounts of quantities. We throw trash, styrofoam doesn't break down, we have all kinds of issues that we need to address now."

Money raised will go to helping out with ReThink community gardens, sustainability and green projects throughout the Terre Haute area.

