Transportation officials warn heat can damage roadways

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's no secret that rain and ice can sometimes damage roadways but extreme heat like the Wabash Valley has been facing can create problems too.



Transportation officials say the high temperatures the area has been seeing can damage roadways causing it to buckle in places.

"There's no set temperature where the pavement can buckle but the risk of it happening is higher when the temperature is above 90 degrees" Debbie Calder with the Indiana Department of Transportation says.

It might not noticable but roadways like to expand when it gets too hot. Transportation officials say when this happen it can cause some problems.

"When concrete slabs expand beyond the space in the joints they press against eachother causing the surface to buckle at the joint or a weak spot within that slab so it's not necessarily something we can predict or anticipate but heat causes material to expand" Calder says.

Transportation officials say if the road buckles you will notice a large raised crack in the middle of the road. They say repairing buckled roadway can be a quick job but they say to always watch for crews fixing roads during the summer.

"So please watch for our crews and slow down is the main thing I can tell everybody." Calder says.

Indiana Department of Transportation officials say if you see buckled roadway on a state road or highway to contact them through their website or calling 855-INDOT-4U.