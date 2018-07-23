Clear

Transgender student seeks injunction in bathrooms lawsuit

A federal judge is weighing whether to grant a preliminary injunction to allow a transgender student to use male bathrooms in an Indiana school district he’s suing over student bathroom availability.

Posted: Jul. 23, 2018 4:21 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A federal judge is weighing whether to grant a preliminary injunction to allow a transgender student to use male bathrooms in an Indiana school district he’s suing over student bathroom availability.

Scroll for more content...

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that U.S. District Judge William Lawrence heard the injunction request on Friday in Evansville. The request was made as part of a lawsuit filed by a 17-year-old student against Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp.

The student says he feels ostracized by his peers because he must use either the female restroom or small unisex bathrooms in the nurse’s office. Superintendent David Smith says he’d allow the student to use the male restroom if his birth certificate changed to identify him as male.

The judge didn’t immediately rule but said he would do so soon. School starts on Aug. 8.

___

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 69°
Brazil
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Few Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
Sunshine returns, but still below average.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Behind the Blues: Getting the jets off the ground

Image

July 23rd Rick's Rallies

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Rubber Duck Regata Winner

Image

Crawford County says goodbye to Randy Cox

Image

Vigo County Jail Lawsuit gets extension

Image

Behind the Blues: Meet a Pilot

Image

Food Drive for Veterans

Image

Property tax assessment problems continue

Image

Mold continues to be a problem for Terre Haute renters

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Randy Cox remembered for servant's heart

Image

Clinton water project begins Monday

Image

Paving projects continue in Clinton

${article.thumbnail.title}

Rescuers want answers after kittens found with glue covering faces

Image

School board discusses plan for future bus barn

${article.thumbnail.title}

Kids learn through Clay County 4-H contests

Image

Money raised at St. Benedict Community Festival supports missions

Image

Farmers react to trade war with China: "It's a huge deal for us"

Image

Dr. Haworth talks safety at first school board meeting as superintendent

Image

First meeting held on Foster Parent Bill of Rights