Train incident and explosion reported in southern Indiana, emergency response underway

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A train incident has led to explosions, fires, and a large emergency response in near Princeton, Indiana.

According to the Gibson County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatch took several calls around 7:19 p.m. Sunday about a possible derailment and explosion. It happened in the area of Old US 41 and Caniff Trailer Court. Upon arriving Emergency Service Personnel observed a derailed train approximately 2100 feet west of the trailer park.

Authorities are evacuating some businesses and homes in the area as a precaution. Indiana State Police have also announced road closures in the area.

Gibson: Traffic Alert US41 NB is closed at SR168.

US41 SB is closed at SR64 US 41 is closed due to a train derailment. Avoid the area. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) June 18, 2018



Displaced residents are invited to go to the Gibson County Fairgrounds Toyota Events Center to recover and relax. Duke Energy power outages can be checked online



News 10's Bureau Chief, Gary Brian, is at the media staging area. Authorities there are calling the situation a train collision. They also said they aren't sure what chemicals may be involved in the explosions.

#DEVELOPING #ICYMI Crews continue to work a train derailment turned fire/explosion in Southern Indiana. Our Bureau Chief @GaryBrianNews has been giving us live phone updates throughout our newscast, hear the latest here & online @WTHITV pic.twitter.com/3fcWiA5vOQ — Alia Blackburn (@Alia_WTHI) June 18, 2018



The Gibson County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police will release more information as it is available.