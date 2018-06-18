Clear

Train incident and explosion reported in southern Indiana, emergency response underway

A large emergency response is underway in Princeton, Indiana after a trail derailment.

Posted: Jun. 17, 2018 10:05 PM
Updated: Jun. 17, 2018 11:44 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A train incident has led to explosions, fires, and a large emergency response in near Princeton, Indiana.

Scroll for more content...

According to the Gibson County Sheriff's Office, 911 dispatch took several calls around 7:19 p.m. Sunday about a possible derailment and explosion. It happened in the area of Old US 41 and Caniff Trailer Court. Upon arriving Emergency Service Personnel observed a derailed train approximately 2100 feet west of the trailer park.

Authorities are evacuating some businesses and homes in the area as a precaution. Indiana State Police have also announced road closures in the area.

Displaced residents are invited to go to the Gibson County Fairgrounds Toyota Events Center to recover and relax. Duke Energy power outages can be checked online.


News 10's Bureau Chief, Gary Brian, is at the media staging area. Authorities there are calling the situation a train collision. They also said they aren't sure what chemicals may be involved in the explosions.

The Gibson County Sheriff's Office and Indiana State Police will release more information as it is available.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 83°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
Dangerous heat & humidity. Rain later this week.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It