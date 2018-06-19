Clear

Train derailment cleanup underway, residents can submit reimbursement requests

(Aerial picture from Princeton, Indiana train derailment - photo courtesy: Indiana State Police/Twitter)

Cleanup is underway after a train derailment in southern Indiana.

Posted: Jun. 19, 2018 2:07 PM
Updated: Jun. 19, 2018 2:07 PM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews are cleaning up what's left after a train derailment near Princeton, Indiana.

The derailment happened Sunday evening. A rail car loaded with 30,000 gallons of liquid propane also exploded. The fire burned for more than 24 hours.

A CSX spokesperson gave an update Tuesday afternoon. It said CSX is working closely with officials at the site of the derailment. Crews have been progress in removing the derailed train cars and cleaning up debris. CSX specialists are working with the local fire departments to extinguish the remaining propane fire. 

There's not a timeline for cleanup completion at this time. However, CSX said crews are working around the clock to finish cleaning up and restoring service to the area.

Residents and businesses affected by evacuations caused by the derailment can submit reimbursement requests to CSX online. Residents must submit a copy of the following items with their applications:

• Driver’s license or other identification
• Proof of residency (current utility bill)
• Receipts for expenses (hotel bill, food receipt)
• Proof of lost earnings (note from employer)

