Police: Man tried to drive around lowered rail crossing arms, hit by train

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We have more information on a Thursday morning accident that involved a train and pickup truck.

The crash happened just after 10:00 on Davis Drive just east of Erie Canal.

Police say the driver of the truck, Jerod Forrest was driving east on Davis when he came to the railroad tracks.

Police say Forrest tried to drive around the lowered crossing arms when he was hit by the train.

Forrest was treated on the scene and then taken to Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.