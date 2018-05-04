Trail cam helps police nab two robbery suspects in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A trail cam in Sullivan County helped police make arrests in a burglary investigation.

Scroll for more content...

The investigation started on Friday at a home construction site North County Road 200 East in Shelburn.

When the homeowner arrived on the property, they found that several tools were stolen.

The homeowner had previously installed trail cameras for security around the house.

When the owner checked the camera, they saw the suspect's vehicle, which had a unique bumper sticker and large cargo bag on the roof.

The license plate on the vehicle was not properly registered.

After an investigation, police identified 33-year-old Earl Young III and 27-year-old Helen Wade.

Police say Young stole the items while Wade acted as a lookout.

Later in the day on Friday, Wade was arrested by Indiana State Police on unrelated charges and booked into the Vigo County Jail.

Young was arrested in Sullivan County on Wednesday.

Both are facing theft-related charges.

If you have any information that could help police locate any of the stolen items, you are asked to call 812-268-4308.