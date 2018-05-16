Traffic stop with a failed field sobriety test lands Clinton man in jail

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – A traffic stop leads to one man behind bars Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in Clinton Tuesday night. Police tell News 10 Ben Scott was driving a motorcycle on the south-side of town when an officer noticed unusual behavior.

Police say, Scott was struggling to keep his balance and only going 5-miles per hour and didn't use his turn signal.

Scott was issued a field sobriety test and failed. Further investigation found that Scott was in possession of 2 baggies of meth.

He remains in the Vermillion County jail facing charges for possession of meth, paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.