Traffic stop with a failed field sobriety test lands Clinton man in jail

Posted: May. 16, 2018 12:21 PM
Updated: May. 16, 2018 12:25 PM

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) – A traffic stop leads to one man behind bars Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in Clinton Tuesday night. Police tell News 10 Ben Scott was driving a motorcycle on the south-side of town when an officer noticed unusual behavior.

Police say, Scott was struggling to keep his balance and only going 5-miles per hour and didn't use his turn signal.

Scott was issued a field sobriety test and failed. Further investigation found that Scott was in possession of 2 baggies of meth.
He remains in the Vermillion County jail facing charges for possession of meth, paraphernalia and operating while intoxicated.

