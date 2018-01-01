Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is facing charges after police say a traffic stop led to a drug arrest.

It happened Friday afternoon, just before 2:30, on County Road 250 East at County Road 1780 South. That's in the Powder Mill area.

The Vermillion County Sheriff's Office says the traffic stop was a result of continued surveillance in reported narcotic areas and cooperation with the Clinton Police Department.

Police say they stopped a 2007 White Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Joseph Leonard, 41, of Rockville.

Officials say investigation led them to discover Leonard had close to 4 grams of Methamphetamine, as well as paraphernalia.

Police released a male passenger in Leonard's truck. Police also impounded the vehicle.

Leonard was arrested and taken to the Vermillion County Jail. He faces charges of Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Police report Leonard has since posted his $10,000.00 bond and received a court date.