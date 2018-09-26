Traffic lights at 4th and Ohio should be fixed by Thursday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - On Friday, Ohio Street re-opened, after being closed for more than a week from a near 20-foot sinkhole.

However, 4th Street has remained closed because parts have been on order to repair the wiring to the traffic signals.

News 10 has learned those parts have arrived and crews are now in the process of making the repairs to the lights.

Officials hope to have the intersection back open by the end of the day on Thursday.