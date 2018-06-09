Clear

Tradition continues as athletes and police team up for Unified Relay

Every year, the Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games bring people together in Terre Haute.

Posted: Jun. 8, 2018 5:52 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Every year, the Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games bring people together in Terre Haute.

Scroll for more content...

The Annual Unified Relay happened Friday afternoon at the Gibson Track and Field Complex.

Local officers and Special Olympics athletes joined forces for a "4 by 100" relay.

They also took the Flame of Hope onto Indiana State University's campus

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 67°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Marshall
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Heat and humidity with storms possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It