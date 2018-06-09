Tradition continues as athletes and police team up for Unified Relay

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Every year, the Indiana Special Olympics Summer Games bring people together in Terre Haute.
The Annual Unified Relay happened Friday afternoon at the Gibson Track and Field Complex.
Local officers and Special Olympics athletes joined forces for a "4 by 100" relay.
They also took the Flame of Hope onto Indiana State University's campus
