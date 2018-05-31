Storms move through the Wabash Valley

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - News 10 is tracking severe weather throughout the Wabash Valley.

Power Outages

We've received reports of power outage throughout the Wabash Valley.

Sullivan has nearly 1,000 Duke Energy customers without power and 1,439 Win Energy REMC customers.

Knox County has about 300 Duke Energy customers in the dark and about 200 WIN Energy REMC customers.

LINK | DUKE ENERGY OUTAGE MAP

LINK | WIN Energy REMC OUTAGE MAP

Damage and downed trees

News 10 has confirmed there are several trees down in the courthouse square in Robinson, Illinois.

Viewer Report: Tree down near McDonald's in Bicknell.

Viewer Report: Spence/Owen County Middle School without power

We will continue to update this section as the night goes on.

Links

Radar

Watches and Warnings



