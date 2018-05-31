Clear

Storms move through the Wabash Valley

A tree down at the courthouse in Robinson, Illinois

Storms moved through the Wabash Valey. Check out photos and power outage information here.

Posted: May. 31, 2018 2:26 PM
Updated: May. 31, 2018 3:59 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

Photo Gallery 13 Images

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - News 10 is tracking severe weather throughout the Wabash Valley.

Power Outages

We've received reports of power outage throughout the Wabash Valley.

Sullivan has nearly 1,000 Duke Energy customers without power and 1,439 Win Energy REMC customers.

Knox County has about 300 Duke Energy customers in the dark and about 200 WIN Energy REMC customers.

LINK | DUKE ENERGY OUTAGE MAP
LINK | WIN Energy REMC OUTAGE MAP

Damage and downed trees

News 10 has confirmed there are several trees down in the courthouse square in Robinson, Illinois.

Viewer Report: Tree down near McDonald's in Bicknell.
Viewer Report: Spence/Owen County Middle School without power

We will continue to update this section as the night goes on.

Links

Radar

Watches and Warnings 

Sign up for text alerts 

Storm Team 10 on Twitter 

 

Kevin Orpurt

Eric Stidman

Brady Harp

Chris Piper

 

 

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 77°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Rockville
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 76°
Casey
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 90°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 76°
Sunny and humid with stray showers possible
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It