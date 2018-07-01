The end of an era: Toys R' Us locks its doors for the last time

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One of the biggest toy store chains in the country closed it's doors for the final time today. Back in September Toys R Us filed for bankruptcy. They started liquidation in late March and today they closed their doors.

The Toys R Us in Terre Haute closed at about 3:00 on Friday. All items in the store were 90% off.

People from all over Vigo County were coming to the store looking for deals and remembering the good times when a kid could be a kid.

"I'm sad, it's sad. It's like a tradition in toys." Harold Barter, one of the shoppers today said.

"It's sad. Where are we doing to take our kids now?" Amber Helton, a mother shopping with her daughter today said.





Toys R Us opened in 1957 and since then it's brought toys and smiles to kids all over the world. Some of those kids now have kids and grandkids of their own.

"I come here for birthdays and Christmas," Barter said. "Bought things for my kids and then my grandbabies and then my great grandbabies."

It's not just the Terre Haute store closing today. Toys R Us across the country are locking their doors for the last time.

The Toys R Us mascot Geoffery the Giraffe made an appearance on social media today. He was holding a suitcase, waving goodbye and walking out of an empty toy store. It was captioned with "I guess everyone has grown up. There are no more Toys R Us kids.

About 700 storefronts across the country are going to be empty after today. No word on what could fill those and what could fill the one here in Terre Haute.