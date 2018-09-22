Tox Away Day gets rid of household clutter items

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People got a chance to get rid of some household clutter.
That's with help from the Vigo County Solid Waste Management District.
Saturday was Tox Away Day.
Organizers said dumpsters were full of items like refrigerators, freezers and microwaves.
Experts said it's still important to get rid of these items so they don't pose threats to the environment.
"If it says corrosive, reactive, danger, caution, those are labels that you need to watch so that they are disposed of," said Exec. Director Kathy Kinney.
If you're looking for a chance to get rid of your TVs, Kinney says they'll take it off of your hands.
They'll be collecting TVs for disposal on Oct. 2nd. on East Haythorne Avenue.
Disposal is from noon to 5 p.m. and is $20, cash only.
