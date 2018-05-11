Town receives good fire grades

CLAREMONT, Ill. (WTHI) - The fire department is always there when you need them. In Claremont Illinois that includes responding to fires, medical runs, and now helping your wallet.

The Claremont-Bonpas fire district recently received a five rating By the Insurance Services Office. The rating is given to insurance companies to decide insurance rates. The lower the number, the lower the insurance rates for residents.

Officials tell News 10 the department received the rating by improving equipment, providing training for firefighters, as well as pre-planning.

Fire board president Ted Marshall says the rating shows a return on the communities' investment.

Marshall says, "We know that we're spending the investment that we have from the taxpayers and doing whats right giving them the biggest bang for their buck."

Like all volunteer fire departments, Claremont depends on volunteers and donations. If you'd like to see how you can help visit their facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/CLAREMONTFIRE