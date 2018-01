VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Local veterans and their families have the chance to give feedback regarding the health care system.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs scheduled a town hall in Vincennes for Wednesday from 5 until 7 p.m.

The event will allow veterans to give feedback plus a VA staffer will be collecting and addressing questions.

If you're interested, be sure to go to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1157 located on Hart Street in Vincennes.