Tow truck companies get hit hard after bad weather

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-Drivers everywhere are falling victim to Monday's snowfall. And, that made it a really busy day for tow truck companies.

Jason Wilson is a truck driver for AAA in Terre Haute.

"It's been non-stop for every truck all day long," Wilson said.





The overnight snowfall created slick roads and slippery intersections.

"Allow yourself some extra time," Wilson said.

Police responded to nearly 15 crashes and more than 10 slide-offs. Sgt. Joe Watts says people are driving too fast for the current road conditions.

"People are in a hurry," Watts said. "They see this little bit of slush on the road and they want to increase their speed. It's deceiving and it causes a number of crashes."

Durr's Towing Services in Terre Haute has 15 tow trucks. They say they didn't have enough trucks to meet demands for Monday's calls.

A warning to all.

"It's like preaching to the choir," Wilson said. "You can't judge what the other person is going to do and how much distance you are going to give yourself."

If you are in need of roadside assistance, you can call 812-235-HOOK for help.

The chaning winter conditions have already resulted in closures and delays for schools across the Wabash Valley. You can find those updates here.