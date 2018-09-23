TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Golfers made their way to Terre Haute this weekend.
It's part of the Wabash Valley Classic Tournament at the Hulman Links Golf Course.
Golfers ranged from all ages, starting at 18-years-old to senior level.
Organizers said they wanted the tournament to spark a love for the game in more people.
"I think it's a sport for life," said Chris Veach, "It's a good way to get out and be with friends and family and have a good time in a good positive environment."
Related Content
- Tournament brings golfers to Terre Haute
- Bringing new life into the Terre Haute community
- Plans move forward to bring VA clinic to Terre Haute
- College swim meet in town, brings revenue to Terre Haute
- Local event brings wheelchair awareness to Terre Haute residents
- #ConfirmKavanaugh makes Terre Haute stop
- Local business expanding and bringing Terre Haute a new pop up restaurant
- Small business week brings attention to business owners in Terre Haute
- 2018 MVC Outdoor Track and Field Championships to bring big crowds to Terre Haute
- Officials still looking to bring public transportation to West Terre Haute
Scroll for more content...