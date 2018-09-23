Tournament brings golfers to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Golfers made their way to Terre Haute this weekend.

It's part of the Wabash Valley Classic Tournament at the Hulman Links Golf Course.

Golfers ranged from all ages, starting at 18-years-old to senior level.

Organizers said they wanted the tournament to spark a love for the game in more people.

"I think it's a sport for life," said Chris Veach, "It's a good way to get out and be with friends and family and have a good time in a good positive environment."