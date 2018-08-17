Tora! Tora! Tora!; pilots take to the skies reenacting Pearl Harbor attack

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI)- Before there were the Blue Angels and F-22 Raptor jets, there were Japanese fighter planes. The same type used during one of the nation's deadliest attacks. That being the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

It’s that event that Tora! Tora! Tora! reenacts for airshows across the nation, including this year at the Terre Haute Airshow.

For 46 years pilots have manned the eight Japanese planes to retell the story. Patrick Hutchins was in Terre Haute for the last airshow in town. Hutchins is a second generation pilot with the group.

"I was 16 years old when I started watching my father start flying this act. So I kinda always knew I would when I started flying at that age," said Hutchins.

Today News 10’s Garrett Brown wanted to know what it was like first hand to fly in the squadron. Brown loaded up with Hutchens and we led the eight planes around Terre Haute.

The flight was only a sample of what was to come. There might have been no fire and explosions for this flight, but it was enough time to show the reason why they perform their demonstration.

"We’re not recreating a war for the glorification of war. We have to remember where our freedom comes from. We have to remember when we're attacked," said Hutchins.

Eventually, the small squadron landed back down to earth. A flight that the Wabash Valley will never forget.

Tora! Tora! Tora! will be performing both days at the Terre Haute Airshow. They hope that everyone will turn out to check out everything they have to offer.