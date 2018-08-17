Clear

Tora! Tora! Tora!; pilots take to the skies reenacting Pearl Harbor attack

Before there were the Blue Angels and F-22 Raptor jets, there were Japanese fighter planes. The same type used during one of the nation's deadliest attacks. That being the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Posted: Aug. 17, 2018 6:55 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI)- Before there were the Blue Angels and F-22 Raptor jets, there were Japanese fighter planes. The same type used during one of the nation's deadliest attacks. That being the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

It’s that event that Tora! Tora! Tora! reenacts for airshows across the nation, including this year at the Terre Haute Airshow.

For 46 years pilots have manned the eight Japanese planes to retell the story. Patrick Hutchins was in Terre Haute for the last airshow in town. Hutchins is a second generation pilot with the group.

"I was 16 years old when I started watching my father start flying this act. So I kinda always knew I would when I started flying at that age," said Hutchins.

Today News 10’s Garrett Brown wanted to know what it was like first hand to fly in the squadron. Brown loaded up with Hutchens and we led the eight planes around Terre Haute.

The flight was only a sample of what was to come. There might have been no fire and explosions for this flight, but it was enough time to show the reason why they perform their demonstration.

"We’re not recreating a war for the glorification of war. We have to remember where our freedom comes from. We have to remember when we're attacked," said Hutchins.

Eventually, the small squadron landed back down to earth. A flight that the Wabash Valley will never forget.

Tora! Tora! Tora! will be performing both days at the Terre Haute Airshow. They hope that everyone will turn out to check out everything they have to offer.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Rockville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Showers and storms tonight, fog early tomorrow
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

The Alabama Boys get ready for Terre Haute Air Show

Image

Blue Angels make stops at Terre Haute hospitals

Image

Woman arrested after her infant son had broken bones

Image

Kevin's Backyard BBQ

Image

Keeping a close eye on the weekend forecast

Image

Tora! Tora! Tora! ready for flight at air show

Image

181st Open House

Image

Loogootee Library Donation

Image

Terre Haute Police Department receives new K9 Officer

Image

New motion filed on behalf of Frank Shahadey

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

K-9 Pitts introduced to public, family of fallen officer

Image

Dispatchers test 9-1-1 services from air show command center

Image

THPD K-9 Luca retires due to health issues

Image

State Fire Marshal: Schools can hold students during unplanned alarm

Image

Officer Pitts, Fire Chief Shidler honored at National Night Out

${article.thumbnail.title}

Consultant: Terre Haute city finances improving

Image

Salon offers free back to school haircuts in honor of Garrett Sands

Image

Vigo County in top 25 for text to 911 usage

Image

Getting your student on a back to school routine

${article.thumbnail.title}

85K Hoosier jobs unfilled, leaders discuss training opportunities