TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) – Here are some of WTHI’s top crime stories of 2017.

Three arrests at the Red Roof Inn, including the former Director of Freebirds Solution Center topped the headlines.

The next includes the bomb scare at Terre Haute North Vigo High School.

Police say one student at North has been arrested for the threat. Authorities are hopeful to find justice for the other person they say is responsible very soon.

Then comes the disappearance of a Terre Haute woman.

Right now, Anita Alice Oswald is still missing. She was last seen on November 9th.

Police continue to look for her and her missing car. They say this is the most pressing case they're working right now.

“It's troubling because she kind of disappeared. We can't find her, her vehicle, anything. And that's troubling because we're trying to find her whereabouts,” said Terre Haute Police Chief, John Plasse.

News 10 also asked Plasse if there's one moment that sticks out to him in 2017.

He said, “One thing that was unfortunate for the department was we lost Officer Mike McGuire. So that's obviously one thing we didn't want to happen and I wish Mike was still here with us.”

McGuire was battling a rare form of cancer. He died unexpectedly in June from medical complications.

Officers say that was one of the hardest days saying goodbye to one of their own.

They also tell News 10 that their biggest challenge this year is the drug crisis happening right now.

2017 marks the first year all Terre Haute officers are required to carry Narcan on the job.

Although these aren't crime related, we want to mention that our top three stories of the year are all related to deadly crashes on Interstate 70.

That's based on the most views on WTHI’s website.

No one has been arrested for these accidents, but police say some of the drivers are to blame.