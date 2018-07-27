Top Iranian general says his troops ‘ready to confront’ US

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — A top Iranian general says his forces are ready if President Donald Trump follows through on his warning that Iran will “suffer consequences” if Tehran threatens the United States.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Wednesday there was no need for him to “respond to any nonsensical comment” but Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who heads the elite Quds Force of Iran’s hard-line paramilitary Revolutionary Guard said on Thursday it was his duty as a soldier to reply.

He was quoted by news website yjc.ir, affiliated with state-run television, as saying “we are ready to confront you.”

Soleimani called Trump a “gambler” and says: “You will start the war but we will end it.”

Following Sunday’s warning tweet, Trump suggested Tuesday talks were an option, saying “we’re ready to make a real deal.”