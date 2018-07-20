Clear

Too early to start Christmas shopping? Not if it's for a good cause

Christmas may be months away, but Catholic Charities wants to put it at the top of your mind right now.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Christmas may be months away, but Catholic Charities wants to put it at the top of your mind right now.

On Friday, they kicked off their annual Sock and Underwear Drive.

Each year, the Catholic Charities Christmas Store provides a wide variety of items to neighbors in need over the holidays.

New socks and underwear are just one of the many items offered.

They are being collected right now to stock up store shelves.

Catholic Charities told us hundreds of families living across five area counties benefit from this program.

Drop Off Locations

 

Idle Creek

Lincolnshire-Woodshire

Woodridge

Edgewood Grove

Stratford Hills

Willa Villa

Lakewood

Colonial Park South & Woods

Northwood

Phoenix Hills

Ole Erie

Park Lane

Robinwood

Birch Run

St. Benedict Catholic Church

Watertree

Ohio Boulevard

DeVaney

St. Patrick Catholic Church

St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church

