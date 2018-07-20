Too early to start Christmas shopping? Not if it's for a good cause

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Christmas may be months away, but Catholic Charities wants to put it at the top of your mind right now.

On Friday, they kicked off their annual Sock and Underwear Drive.

Each year, the Catholic Charities Christmas Store provides a wide variety of items to neighbors in need over the holidays.

New socks and underwear are just one of the many items offered.

They are being collected right now to stock up store shelves.

Catholic Charities told us hundreds of families living across five area counties benefit from this program.