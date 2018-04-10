Tonight: special meeting regarding change to federal lawsuit in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A special meeting is happening tonight in Vigo County.

The Commissioners, County Council and other leaders will be there to discuss a recent motion filed in the federal lawsuit against Vigo County.

We're learning that former inmates of the Vigo County Jail are adding another attorney to their case.

Former inmates are suing the county for what they say are unconstitutional conditions inside the jail. They're blaming overcrowding as a main issue.

The inmates' lawyer, Michael Sutherlin wants to add an attorney from the ACLU. This is an organization that helps people sue the government.

News 10 talked to Sutherlin to find out why he filed this change. Sutherlin told us on the phone he wants to add on Kenneth Falk to the lawsuit for three reasons.

First, he's been involved in two prior lawsuits against Vigo County and its jail. Second, this experience means Falk has resources that Sutherlin doesn't. Third, Sutherlin says he's simply a great lawyer.

Vigo County leaders will learn more about this new motion filed in an executive, closed meeting at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

A public County Council meeting will follow at 6 p.m.

News 10 will be there and keep you updated on what happens.