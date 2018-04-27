Clear

Tom Brokaw denies sexual misconduct claim by NBC reporter

Tom Brokaw of NBC News listens during a live taping of 'Meet the Press' at NBC studios on March 22, 2009 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images for Meet the Press)

Brokaw denied doing anything inappropriate.

Posted: Apr. 27, 2018 8:28 AM
Updated: Apr. 27, 2018 8:28 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - A woman who worked as a war correspondent for NBC News says Tom Brokaw groped her, twice tried to forcibly kiss her and made inappropriate overtures attempting to have an affair.

Scroll for more content...

Linda Vester tells Variety and the Washington Post in stories published Thursday that the misbehavior from the longtime news anchor at the network took place in NBC offices in Denver and New York in the 1990s, when she was in her 20s. Variety reports that Vester showed them journals from the time that corroborated the story.

Brokaw denied doing anything inappropriate. In a statement issued through NBC News, the 78-year-old says he met Vester twice at her request to give career advice, and that the meetings were "brief, cordial and appropriate," and he "made no romantic overtures toward her."

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Robinson
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 57°
Zionsville
Overcast
53° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 60°
Casey
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Brazil
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 60°
Marshall
Few Clouds
60° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 60°
Cold Front!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It