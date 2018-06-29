Clear

Tips to stay safe in the heat

The American Red Cross has some great safety tips to keep you safe this holiday season.

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 3:05 PM
Posted By: Kirsten Wamsley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Fourth of July holiday is just around the corner. And with that high, high heat. This weekend, if you plan to celebrate the holiday, heat will be a big factor.

The American Red Cross has provided some tips on how to keep cool and how to keep safe.

                                                                   HAVE A SAFE FOURTH OF JULY

The safest way to enjoy fireworks is to attend a public fireworks show put on by professionals. Stay at least 500 feet away from the show. Many states outlaw most fireworks. Leave any area at once where untrained amateurs are using fireworks. If you are setting fireworks off at home, follow these safety steps:
1. Never give fireworks to small children, and never throw or point a firework toward people, animals, vehicles, structures or flammable materials. Always follow the instructions on the packaging.
2. Keep a supply of water close by as a precaution.
3. Make sure the person lighting fireworks always wears eye protection.
4. Light only one firework at a time and never attempt to relight "a dud."
5. Store fireworks in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

                                                                                 HEAT SAFETY

1. Hot cars can be deadly. Never leave children or pets in your vehicle. The inside temperature of the car can quickly reach 120 degrees. Check on animals frequently to ensure that they are not suffering from the heat. Make sure they have plenty of cool water.
2. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids. Avoid drinks with caffeine or alcohol.
3. Avoid extreme temperature changes.
4. Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, light-colored clothing. Avoid dark colors because they absorb the sun’s rays.
5. Check on family, friends and neighbors who do not have air conditioning, who spend much of their time alone or who are more likely to be affected by the heat. If someone doesn’t have air conditioning, they should seek relief from the heat during the warmest part of the day in places like schools, libraries, theaters, malls, etc.

                                                                               PICNIC SAFETY

1. Don’t leave food out in the hot sun. Keep perishable foods in a cooler with plenty of ice or freezer gel packs.
2. Wash your hands before preparing the food.
3. If you are going to cook on a grill, always supervise the grill when in use. Don’t add charcoal starter fluid when coals have already been ignited. Use the long-handled tools specially made for cooking on the grill to keep the chef safe.
4. Never grill indoors. Keep the grill out in the open, away from the house, the deck, tree branches, or anything that could catch fire.
5. Make sure everyone, including the pets, stays away from the grill.

