TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another Tip-a-Cop event is in the books, and it has been deemed a total success.
On Thursday, more than a dozen officers from multiple law enforcement agencies gathered at Texas Roadhouse to serve tables for tips.
They were able to raise more than $4,500 in just five hours.
All of that money will now be donated to Special Olympics Indiana.
Related Content
- Tip-a-Cop event raises thousands for Special Olympics
- From 'protecting and serving' to serving drinks for tips, police gather for Tip a Cop event
- Special Olympics Economic Impact
- Masquerade event raises funds for CODA
- Cops on a Rooftop
- Summer games underway for Special Olympics Indiana
- Hoosier Vietnam Vets to be recognized in special event
- Special event held to help promote senior health
- Vigo County law enforcement volunteering for 'tip a cop' at Texas Roadhouse
- Birthday event raises money in honor of murdered radio personality