Timeline of VCSC Strategic Plan announced, community meetings to follow as early as October

School board members heard a potential timeline for the planning process at Monday's board meeting.

Posted: Sep. 10, 2018 10:28 PM
Posted By: Alia Blackburn

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We're learning more about future plans for the Vigo County School Corporation.

In August, we told you about Superintendent Rob Haworth's Strategic Plan. Haworth said the plan's purpose is to effectively address and handle challenges within the school corporation.

Haworth said he expects the board to approve the plan by the beginning of October. 

Haworth said that's also when future dates for upcoming community meetings will be announced. That's where the public can address school corporation leaders about issues impacting them and their families.

"We can speak to curriculum issues, we can speak to the capital projects issues," said Haworth, "Really start to receive public input as well as begin the process of publishing surveys that we'll be reaching out into the community with."

Pending the board's approval, Haworth said community meetings could begin in middle or late October, stretching through December and possibly January.

Also following approval of the plan, Haworth said they will begin assessing major management systems of the school corporation. 

"Really doing some in-depth study into all of our management systems and find out how we can become more efficient at those," he said, "and really tonight was establishing that timeline so that we can stay on a path for having a plan ready to go in July."

"School corporations across the state of Indiana, really across the nation, are really dealing with some difficult challenges," said Haworth, "Our strategic vision will allow us to have a decision-making platform, we're really trying to prioritize those things that are important to our community, to our parents, to our children, so that we can make sure that we're protecting those things that we hold sacred as well as creating a path forward for those things that we want to achieve and goals that we want to have in the future."

