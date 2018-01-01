Timeline for closing Macy's in Terre Haute released

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Closing information for the Terre Haute Macy's location has been released.

Corporate officials announced Wednesday that the department store located at Honey Creek Mall will be closing.

According to Carolyn Ng from Macy's, this is part of 100 planned store closures. They expect to close by mid-March.

Officials report the store will begin their clearance sale on Jan. 8 and they will last for about eight to 12 weeks.

News 10 reached out to CBL Properties which owns and operates Honey Creek Mall. Below is a full statement from their Corporate Director of Public Releations:

"We see this as an opportunity that will have a positive impact on the property overall. Over the last several years, CBL has taken vacant or struggling anchor store locations and transformed them into retail, dining, and entertainment destinations that drive traffic, sales, and growth to the rest of the property.

Recent examples of this include the addition of a Gold’s Gym and H&M at York Galleria in York, PA and the addition of ULTA Beauty and DICK’S Sporting Goods at Janesville Mall in Janesville, WI. Today, we announced redevelopment plans at Eastland Mall in Bloomington, IL that include the addition of Planet Fitness and H&M in a former JCPenney space. Since 2013, we have executed or have redevelopments underway on over 28 properties.

While it’s too soon to announce specific plans for Honey Creek at this time, we will be excited to share information when it’s available."