Time to make your New Year's Resolutions at the YMCA

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - It’s almost time to ring in the New Year and that means it's time to start your 2018 New Year's Resolutions!

Scroll for more content...

The Vigo County and Clay County YMCA wants to help our community kick-off 2018 on the right foot.

Development and Communications Director with the YMCA, Erin Gregory says they even offer child care for $10 a month so busy parents don't have an excuse not to workout.

And if you're strapped for cash, don't worry you can fill-out an application and possibly get 75 percent of your membership paid for.

Both YMCA’s offer 30 different fitness classes and they offer a special class for those who need a little extra motivation.

"We also have a two group called taking on obesity which meets twice a week starting on Jan. 8 here in Vigo County and in that group you get guidance from likeminded individuals,” Gregory explained.

Plus you will get guidance on fitness and food to become a healthier you!

For more information, click here for the Vigo County YMCA and click here for the Clay County YMCA.