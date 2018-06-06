Clear
Time is up: Franklin Fennell expected to report to federal prison on Wednesday

Franklin Fennell is expected to report to federal prison in Illinois by Wednesday.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Franklin Fennell is expected to report to federal prison in Illinois by Wednesday.

Back on April 19th, a federal judge sentenced Fennell to two years in prison.

That is after a jury convicted him on several charges related to a kickback scheme.

That scheme took thousands of dollars from the Vigo County School Corporation.

Fennell appealed that sentence, also asking for his reporting date to be pushed back.

The judge allowed Fennell to push his date back to June 6th, by 2:00 p.m.

He will do his time at the federal prison in Pekin, Illinois.

